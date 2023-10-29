 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Biggest Takeaways From the First Week-ish of the NBA Season

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss what’s going wrong with the Chicago Bulls, the impressive Pistons, and much more!

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos join to discuss their biggest takeaways from the first week of the season. They start by exploring what’s going wrong with the Chicago Bulls and hypothesize what moves could be in their future (4:20). Then, they talk about the Pistons’ impressive first week and what’s been working for their defense (19:11). Later, they express their worries and injury concerns about the Phoenix Suns (51:33).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Jack Sanders
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

