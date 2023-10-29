Biggest Takeaways From the First Week-ish of the NBA Season

Justin, Rob, and Wos join to discuss their biggest takeaways from the first week of the season. They start by exploring what’s going wrong with the Chicago Bulls and hypothesize what moves could be in their future (4:20). Then, they talk about the Pistons’ impressive first week and what’s been working for their defense (19:11). Later, they express their worries and injury concerns about the Phoenix Suns (51:33).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Jack Sanders
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
