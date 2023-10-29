 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Viet Thanh Nguyen on ‘A Man of Two Faces’

Larry is joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen to discuss his new memoir ‘A Man of Two Faces’

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Author Viet Thanh Nguyen... Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images


Larry is joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen to discuss his new memoir A Man of Two Faces. They begin their conversation by talking about why he wrote the book, how it juxtaposes his family’s experiences as Vietnamese refugees in the 1970s to his current views on American colonialism, and the tenuous relationship between memory and trauma. Next, they dissect the distinctions between the words “immigrant” and “refugee” while examining Viet’s connections to African-American culture and classic literature (19:34). After the break, they shine a light on the misinformation within Hollywood cinema about Southeast Asian culture and explore the factors that have minimized the general perception of France’s role in the conflict historically (31:52). Viet ends the pod by sharing his definition of the American dream and paying tribute to the personal influence and memory of his beloved mother (40:05).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Viet Thanh Nguyen
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

