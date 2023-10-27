Is It Too Soon for MJF Vs. Kenny Omega? Plus, Some Run-ins!



Rosenberg is joined by the host and producer of Wednesday Worldwide, Brian H. Waters, for the Friday Something of Cheap Heat! They tap into the following: MJF’s title defense against Kenny Omega on AEW Collision this Saturday (0:00) Rosenberg’s response to David and Kaz calling cap on Adam Cole (21:53)! Ric Flair’s appearance on AEW Dynamite as Sting’s gift (25:26) LA Knight’s showdown with Roman Reigns (35:36) They also have some special run-ins with Brian Mann and Dip to chime in on these topics! To bid on the Cheap Heat anniversary auction, visit this link.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

