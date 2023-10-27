 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is It Too Soon for MJF Vs. Kenny Omega? Plus, Some Run-ins!

Some special run-ins with Brian Mann and Dip, and the ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something!

By Brian Koppelman and Brian Waters
AEW


Rosenberg is joined by the host and producer of Wednesday Worldwide, Brian H. Waters, for the Friday Something of Cheap Heat! They tap into the following: MJF’s title defense against Kenny Omega on AEW Collision this Saturday (0:00) Rosenberg’s response to David and Kaz calling cap on Adam Cole (21:53)! Ric Flair’s appearance on AEW Dynamite as Sting’s gift (25:26) LA Knight’s showdown with Roman Reigns (35:36) They also have some special run-ins with Brian Mann and Dip to chime in on these topics! To bid on the Cheap Heat anniversary auction, visit this link.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

