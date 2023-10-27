Seven Premier League Managers That Will Get the Sack | The Pyramids of Allcott

James Allcott is joined once more by Kweku Afari (@Kweku_Afari ) and Culture Cams (@Culturecams), this time to discuss each and every one of the 2023-24 Premier League managers and where they sit within the Pyramids of Allcott. Will another unlikely manager take the top spot this week? Where should Erik ten Hag realistically sit on this list? And which seven Premier League managers are guaranteed to be sacked by May?
Host: James Allcott
Guests: Culture Cams and Kweku Afari
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
