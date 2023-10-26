Rancid With Michael Bingham



From the ashes of Operation Ivy rose Rancid, a hardworking generational punk band from the fertile grounds of the East Bay. This week Michael Bingham from the band Spiritual Cramp joins us to chart the course and enduring music of a band that exists at the intersection of the Specials and Agnostic Front.

Follow Michael’s band on Twitter @Spiritual_Cramp.

Listen to songs we detail in the episode HERE

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Michael Bingham

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

