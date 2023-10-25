‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ Review



Down the pipe and into the Flower Kingdom, Ben and Jess are talking all things Mario today with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. They begin by discussing their histories with the Super Mario Bros. franchise (0:00) and its evolution in 2D/3D gameplay (12:00). Later on, they chat about their likes and dislikes of the game (30:00) before producer Devon Renaldo joins to deliver a hot take on Nintendo’s direction, the company’s upcoming releases, and the successor to the Switch (1:09:00).

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

