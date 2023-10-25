Anthony Edwards’s Vs. Luka Doncic’s Team Construction, James Harden’s Continued No-Show, and What We’re Most Excited About This Season

Austin and Pausha fire up the mics for the first podcast of the new NBA season. The guys start by reacting to Jaden McDaniels’s big extension with the Timberwolves. They use that as a jumping-off point to discuss how the T-Wolves have built their team around Anthony Edwards compared to how the Dallas Mavericks have built theirs around Luka Doncic. The guys then talk through the impact of Steven Adams’s season-ending injury on the Grizzlies and James Harden’s continued absence before revealing what they’re most excited about for the 2023-2024 NBA season.
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Brian H. Waters and Ben Cruz
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS