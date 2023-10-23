‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Is Astounding

Sean and Amanda discuss Martin Scorsese’s three-and-a-half hour epic Killers of the Flower Moon and everything that it entails. They explore the adaptation of the David Grann book and how Scorsese and screenwriter Eric Roth shifted the perspective in the film (10:00), Leonardo DiCaprio’s and Robert De Niro’s repeated collaborations with Scorsese (23:00), the spellbinding performance of Lily Gladstone (48:00), the ways the film reflects on themes Scorsese has explored repeatedly (38:00), how it slots into the late Scorsese oeuvre (1:27:00), its chances at the Oscars (1:30:00), and more.
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner
