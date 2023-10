Meg is joined by Spanners to recap the results of the U.S. Grand Prix. They discuss Mercedes’s puzzling strategy that might’ve cost them a win, Max Verstappen’s 50th career win, an early look ahead to the Mexican Grand Prix, and more.

This episode was recorded prior to the news of Lewis Hamilton’s and Charles Leclerc’s disqualifications from the U.S. Grand Prix for a technical breach.

Host: Megan Schuster

Guest: Spanners Ready

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

