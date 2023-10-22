Arsenal Vs. Chelsea and Remembering Sir Bobby Charlton



Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Clive Palmer from the ArsenalVision podcast to react to Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea, in which Arsenal had to come back from 2-0 down to claim their point. They discuss how Chelsea’s game plan disrupted Arsenal and how they had to shake things up in order to get a foothold in the game. They also remember Sir Bobby Charlton, one of England’s, and football’s, greatest ever players.

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Musa Okwonga and Clive Palmer

Producers: Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher

