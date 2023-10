Nora and Nathan review the Eras Tour movie. They talk about their experiences in the theater (1:00), which songs got cut from the movie (21:35), and whether they would have liked to have seen more behind-the-scenes footage in the film (38:16). Then, they talk about “Tray-vis” (1:00:40) and the forthcoming release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (1:16:44).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Kaya McMullen

