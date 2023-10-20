2023-24 Semi-Bold NBA Season Predictions



Verno and KOC break down the news of assistant coach Terry Stott’s departure from Bucks, as well as the never-ending drama with James Harden (00:00). The guys also discuss Calvin Booth’s comments to ESPN after his quotes in KOC’s story went viral (22:37). With the season starting up next week, the guys give their semi-bold predictions for the upcoming NBA season (32:40).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

