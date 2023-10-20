 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023-24 Semi-Bold NBA Season Predictions

Verno and KOC also break down the news of assistant coach Terry Stott’s departure from Bucks, as well as the never-ending drama with James Harden

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC break down the news of assistant coach Terry Stott’s departure from Bucks, as well as the never-ending drama with James Harden (00:00). The guys also discuss Calvin Booth’s comments to ESPN after his quotes in KOC’s story went viral (22:37). With the season starting up next week, the guys give their semi-bold predictions for the upcoming NBA season (32:40).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

