“Black ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’”



The Full Go returns as Jason starts the podcast by talking about a situation he had with his son. Then, he delves into Bears-Raiders and why Sunday is a big moment for offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, while comparing Getsy to Bulls forward Patrick Williams (1:20). After that, Jason welcomes the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Adam Hill to get some insight on the Raiders. Who are the players to watch? What’s going on with Davante Adams? Adam and Jason have all the knowledge for you (24:43)! Jason then tells the fellas about a funny DoorDash interaction he had, which involves using the wrong emoji in the dropoff directions (45:40). To wrap the pod, Jason welcomes The Ringer’s Michael Pina to preview the NBA! It’s almost here! They discuss Pina’s Lakers article, why he believes in the Bulls more than most, and if this is the breakout year for Evan Mobley (55:46).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Adam Hill and Michael Pina

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify