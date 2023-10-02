The Rated-R Superstar, Adam Copeland, Takes AEW Into a New Era



AEW WrestleDream grabbed headlines when the Rated-R Superstar, Adam Copeland, showed up and officially became “All Elite.” David and Kaz discuss this and the following from a stacked weekend of pro wrestling.

Is Copeland the biggest star in AEW history? (0:00)

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (14:55)

What is the path for Swerve to get to MJF? (20:56)

LA Knight is John Cena’s tag partner (44:04)

Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch Extreme Rules takeaways (52:10)

Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov the next great pairing? (57:17)

