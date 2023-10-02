 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Rated-R Superstar, Adam Copeland, Takes AEW Into a New Era

Plus, David and Kaz talk about the path for Swerve to get to MJF and Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch Extreme Rules takeaways

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
AEW


AEW WrestleDream grabbed headlines when the Rated-R Superstar, Adam Copeland, showed up and officially became “All Elite.” David and Kaz discuss this and the following from a stacked weekend of pro wrestling.

  • Is Copeland the biggest star in AEW history? (0:00)
  • Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (14:55)
  • What is the path for Swerve to get to MJF? (20:56)
  • LA Knight is John Cena’s tag partner (44:04)
  • Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch Extreme Rules takeaways (52:10)
  • Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov the next great pairing? (57:17)

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

