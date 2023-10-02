 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Jrue Holiday Impacts the Celtics’ Title Chances, James Harden Skipping Media Day, and the Fractured Relationship Between Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers

Plus, the guys give out their Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Logan and Raja discuss the Boston Celtics landing Jrue Holiday, whether or not the move makes them the favorite in the Eastern Conference, and their thoughts on the new-look Milwaukee Bucks (2:00). Next, they briefly talk about James Harden not showing up to media day for the Philadelphia 76ers amid the ongoing feud between him and the franchise (22:00). Later, they react to NBA insider Chris Haynes’s article on Damian Lillard’s departure from Portland and how the relationship between him and the Blazers fractured on the way out (32:00). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (53:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

