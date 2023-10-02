Phillies Wild Card Preview!



Red October is here, and the Phillies are set to face the division rival Miami Marlins in an NL wild-card matchup. Sheil is joined by James Seltzer and Jack Fritz of the High Hopes podcast to break down the matchup. Find out which pitchers will be relied upon in key moments, what this postseason will say about Aaron Nola, and who the X factor is in the Phillies lineup.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: James Seltzer and Jack Fritz

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

