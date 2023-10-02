 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phillies Wild Card Preview!

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to face the Miami Marlins in an NL wild-card matchup. Find out which pitchers will be relied upon in key moments, what this postseason will say about Aaron Nola, and who the X factor is in the Phillies lineup.

By Sheil Kapadia
Red October is here, and the Phillies are set to face the division rival Miami Marlins in an NL wild-card matchup. Sheil is joined by James Seltzer and Jack Fritz of the High Hopes podcast to break down the matchup. Find out which pitchers will be relied upon in key moments, what this postseason will say about Aaron Nola, and who the X factor is in the Phillies lineup.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: James Seltzer and Jack Fritz
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

