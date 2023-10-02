 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Premier League’s Very Silly Saturday

Musa and Ryan also dart around the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and South America

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan chat about a wild weekend of Premier League games, beginning with Aston Villa’s 6-1 win over Brighton (02:56), Wolves’ win over Manchester City and Luton’s first league win of the season. Then, it’s on to the big VAR controversy during Spurs’ win over Liverpool (12:35), when a “significant human error” failed to award a Liverpool goal. They then dart around the Bundesliga (33:55), La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and then South America.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

Good Riddance to the 2023 New York Yankees, a Bunch of Sad Losers

The Bronx Bombers just completed their worst season since 1992. Let’s point some fingers.

By Lex Pryor

Jrue Holiday on the Boston Celtics Is Nightmare Fuel for NBA Opponents

Boston was already a top-tier contender before Sunday’s trade, but after adding a hand-in-glove All-Star to its backcourt, it’s now on a level by itself

By Michael Pina

Week 4 Recap: The Bills Dominate the Dolphins, the Bengals and Patriots Get Blown Out, and Lamar for MVP?

Nora and Steven also discuss their Week 4 winners and losers, including the Eagles, Texans, Bears, and Rams

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

“Mechanics With Scalpels”

Jason dissects what went wrong in the Chicago Bears’ 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos and the Chase Claypool situation

By Jason Goff

Week 4 Recap: McCaffrey’s Legendary Season, Stroud’s Leap, and Bengals Panic

Plus, the guys cover Zach Wilson’s surprising performance, how Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs dominated the Miami Dolphins, and what’s going on with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals

By Danny Heifetz and Craig Horlbeck

Jets Fall Short to the Chiefs, Buck Out as Mets Manager, and C-Lo Previews Giants-Seahawks

Despite Zach Wilson’s standout performance, the New York Jets fall short to the Kansas City Chiefs

By John Jastremski