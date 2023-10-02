The Premier League’s Very Silly Saturday

Musa and Ryan chat about a wild weekend of Premier League games, beginning with Aston Villa’s 6-1 win over Brighton (02:56), Wolves’ win over Manchester City and Luton’s first league win of the season. Then, it’s on to the big VAR controversy during Spurs’ win over Liverpool (12:35), when a “significant human error” failed to award a Liverpool goal. They then dart around the Bundesliga (33:55), La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and then South America.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
