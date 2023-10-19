 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Planning for Sting and Rey Mysterio’s Retirements

David and Kaz are back to dive into another loaded week of wrestling.

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
David and Kaz are back to dive into another loaded week of wrestling. The guys open the show discussing the massive target on AEW champion MJF’s back (05:00).

Then, they discuss Sting’s announcement of his last match as well as Rey Mysterio’s allusion to his future retirement plans (18:00).

Later, they look back at this week’s RAW, including Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins getting real with each other on the microphone (39:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kareem Famuyide
Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

