Planning for Sting and Rey Mysterio’s Retirements



David and Kaz are back to dive into another loaded week of wrestling. The guys open the show discussing the massive target on AEW champion MJF’s back (05:00).

Then, they discuss Sting’s announcement of his last match as well as Rey Mysterio’s allusion to his future retirement plans (18:00).

Later, they look back at this week’s RAW, including Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins getting real with each other on the microphone (39:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kareem Famuyide

Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS