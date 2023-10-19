Steph Curry’s Preseason Game-Winner, Jordan Poole’s Revenge Season, and James Harden’s Trade Request Antics



Logan and Raja react to Steph Curry’s preseason game-winner against the Sacramento Kings, Jordan Poole dropping 41 points in three quarters, and whether or not both performances feel like statement games ahead of the regular season (2:58). Next, they discuss James Harden skipping 76ers practice and how his trade request has become a total distraction to the team (38:41). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (52:47).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

