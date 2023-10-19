 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steph Curry’s Preseason Game-Winner, Jordan Poole’s Revenge Season, and James Harden’s Trade Request Antics

Logan and Raja react to Steph Curry’s preseason game-winner against the Sacramento Kings, Jordan Poole dropping 41 points in three quarters, and whether or not both performances feel like statement games ahead of the regular season

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja react to Steph Curry’s preseason game-winner against the Sacramento Kings, Jordan Poole dropping 41 points in three quarters, and whether or not both performances feel like statement games ahead of the regular season (2:58). Next, they discuss James Harden skipping 76ers practice and how his trade request has become a total distraction to the team (38:41). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (52:47).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

COTA Preview, Fallout From Qatar, and What’s Up for Grabs These Last Five Races

Meg and Spanners preview the upcoming Austin Grand Prix and discuss which aspects of the track they look forward to, where Daniel Ricciardo could land this weekend, and how the weather could affect the race at COTA

By Megan Schuster

Tom Heaton – His WEIRD Training Methods and the Inside Scoop of Manchester United ...

The Manchester United goalkeeper also talks about his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson, his crazy England debut story, and much more

By Ben Foster

United Out, Paris Winning, and Some England Questions

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss Manchester United’s defeat to PSG and the unstoppable Paris FC in the UWCL qualifiers

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker Humphreys

100th Episode! Mailbag with Rob Harvilla feat. Producer Dylan.

We celebrate our 100th episode with special guests—our beloved listeners. Rob Harvilla joins us for a mailbag episode to answer your burning questions and occasionally dole out unsolicited advice.

By Yasi Salek

NBA Western Conference Preview. Plus, How Trevor Lawrence’s Injury Affects ‘TNF’ and Week 7 Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys share Part 2 of their NBA season preview and discuss the Lions, Eagles, and Saints vs. Jaguars in the NFL

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

‘Survivor’ Season 45, Episode 4 

Tyson and Riley are back, and they’re joined by Hai Giang from ‘Survivor 42’! In today’s episode, they recap the fourth episode of ‘Survivor’ Season 45.

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee