COTA Preview, Fallout From Qatar, and What’s Up for Grabs These Last Five Races

Meg and Spanners preview the upcoming Austin Grand Prix and discuss which aspects of the track they look forward to, where Daniel Ricciardo could land this weekend, and how the weather could affect the race at COTA (0:44). Then, they react to Martin Brundle’s recent statement following the race in Qatar (23:28), break down the way into Formula 1 for Michael Andretti (36:28), and discuss an early Vegas preview (49:50). Plus, they hit on all that’s up for grabs with five races left in the season (61:36).
Hosts: Megan Schuster and Spanners Ready
Producer: Erika Cervantes
