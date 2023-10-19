Tom Heaton – His WEIRD Training Methods and the Inside Scoop of Manchester United ...



It’s another GK special for you all this week. We had the pleasure of current Manchester United GK and former England International and Burnley legend Tom Heaton! Tom started his career at the mighty Manchester United, where he had multiple loan moves. In 2010, he got a permanent move to Cardiff City, where he was runners-up in the League Cup in the 2011-12 season. Heaton’s big move was a transfer to Burnley in 2013, where he made 188 appearances and won the championship in the 2015-16 season, which then led to his first England call-up and debut. Fast-forward to recent times, Tom is now back at Manchester United, where he is part of GK squad. ⚽️

We also talked about …

His INCREDIBLE and UNIQUE training techniques …

The TRUTH behind Sean Dyche and his training sessions …

His relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson ...

His CRAZY England debut story …

We hope you enjoy this one as much as we did!

Subscribe: Spotify