100th Episode! Mailbag with Rob Harvilla feat. Producer Dylan.

We celebrate our 100th episode with special guests—our beloved listeners. America’s favorite podcaster and Bandsplain father figure Rob Harvilla joins us for a mailbag episode to answer your burning questions and occasionally dole out unsolicited advice. Plus, a VERY special guest joins us at the top of the episode for a proper walk down memory lane. Thank you for listening to Bandsplain.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guests: Rob Harvilla and Dylan Rupert
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino
