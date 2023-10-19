 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wemby and Chet Holmgren Excitement Level and Reacting to the Ringer and ESPN Top 100 Rankings

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images


Austin and Pausha are back and on their brand-new Off Guard feed, where they begin with reactions to the impressive performances so far from both Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren (0:47). Then, they discuss which players are on their radar this upcoming season, including underrated names like Payton Pritchard and Emoni Bates (23:45). Later, they talk through The Ringer’s and ESPN’s top 100 rankings and offer their own suggestions (41:16), then switch gears to hit on a few of Austin’s pet peeves dealing with dress code, as well as a quick review of Drake’s latest album.

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

