Will LA Knight Disrupt Cody Rhodes’s Story? Plus, the Worldwide Hotline Heats Up!

Plus, Rhea Ripley’s desire to face Jade Cargill, some of the more memorable weddings in WWE history, and much more

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
Ben, Khal, and Brian kick off the show by discussing some of the more memorable weddings in WWE history (1:33). Then they tap into the following headlines:

  • Rhea Ripley’s desire to face Jade Cargill (9:43)
  • WrestleMania 40 main event “belonging” to Cody Rhodes, but could be interrupted by LA Knight (21:07)
  • Goldberg saying modern pro wrestling lacks “depth” (33:54)

Later, in They Said What?!, they go to the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline for a plethora of takes, including ones about Roman Reigns’s role at WrestleMania 40, a potential Raw vs. SmackDown showdown, Triple H’s “wedding ring,” and Carmelo Hayes’s potential role in the attack of Trick Williams. (44:32)

Last, they talk through last night’s NXT (76:00) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (83:32).

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram, Threads, and X.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

