Filed under:

Sharky Is President of Football

James Allcott is joined by Sharky, Fuad Cadani, and Cai Jones to discuss a wide variety of subjects, including five changes Sharky would make to football

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott is joined by Sharky (@ohnosharky), Fuad Cadani (@fuadcadani), and Cai Jones (@producercai) to discuss a wide variety of subjects. One topic is five changes Sharky would make to football. The quartet also discusses the Prime Card and the fallout from KSI and King Kenny’s defeats. And, of course, Sharky predicts Arsenal’s season following his prediction that Arteta would shine at Arsenal!

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Sharky, Fuad Cadani, and Cai Jones
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

