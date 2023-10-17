The Greatest Weekend of Rugby of All Time: RWC Heartbreak and Heroes

How about one of the best rugby weekends of all-time?! A win for England and a semifinal to look forward to, but heartbreaking defeats for Wales, Ireland and France. We’ll be analysing the two epic quarterfinals in Paris in detail, including where Ireland fell short, what was said between the All Blacks and Ireland on the pitch post-game, and how Rassie and Jacques masterminded another Springbok knockout win. We’ll also be looking at the other quarterfinals and what we can expect for the semifinals next weekend. Finally, we’re joined by Portugal captain Tomas Appleton after they stole everyone’s hearts in the pool stages, including his meeting with Ronaldo, and how many of the squad have been snapped up with professional contracts.
Subscribe: Spotify