24 Question Party People: Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince of the Kills



This week on 24 Question Party People, we have a first—two guests at the party. Together, Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince of the Kills reflect on their long-standing friendship, making their first record in seven years, learning new things to make new music, and more. As always, important touchstones like protein shakes for tour prep, navigating a tabloid onslaught, and growing up a bit sensitive are discussed at length.

Join The Ringer's Rob Harvilla (60 Songs That Explain the '90s), Yasi Salek (Bandsplain), and Chris Ryan (The Rewatchables/The Watch) at the Teragram Ballroom in L.A. on 11/16/23 to celebrate the release of Rob's new book based on his hit Spotify podcast.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guests: Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

