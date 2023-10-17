 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

24 Question Party People: Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince of the Kills

Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince reflect on their long-standing friendship, making their first record in seven years, learning new things to make new music, and more.

By Yasi Salek
The Kills Perform At The Mayan Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images


This week on 24 Question Party People, we have a first—two guests at the party. Together, Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince of the Kills reflect on their long-standing friendship, making their first record in seven years, learning new things to make new music, and more. As always, important touchstones like protein shakes for tour prep, navigating a tabloid onslaught, and growing up a bit sensitive are discussed at length.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guests: Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

