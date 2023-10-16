More and More and More Taylor | Jam Session

Juliet and Amanda are back again to discuss their favorite current celebrity, Miss Taylor Swift, and her new movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert and performance-based film that takes you through the Eras Tour performances (0:37). The ladies discuss their overall thoughts on the movie, as well as their thoughts on Taylor’s press-release efforts for the movie. They also bring up her latest press frenzy with NFL star Travis Kelce, and more. Later in the episode, the ladies discuss all the hype surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith upon the release of her new memoir, Worthy, and what the biggest takeaways have been in the media (24:49).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
