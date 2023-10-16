 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

More and More and More Taylor | Jam Session

The tour, the movie, the NFL. All things related to our favorite celebrity.

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images


Juliet and Amanda are back again to discuss their favorite current celebrity, Miss Taylor Swift, and her new movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a concert and performance-based film that takes you through the Eras Tour performances (0:37). The ladies discuss their overall thoughts on the movie, as well as their thoughts on Taylor’s press-release efforts for the movie. They also bring up her latest press frenzy with NFL star Travis Kelce, and more. Later in the episode, the ladies discuss all the hype surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith upon the release of her new memoir, Worthy, and what the biggest takeaways have been in the media (24:49).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Jam Session

The Latest

First Impressions of ‘Spider-Man 2’ and Revisiting ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ and ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’

Ben and Jess are here to tell you everything you need to know ahead of the latest Spider-Man game!

By Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons

‘Love Is Blind’ Finale

Juliet and Callie talk about Lydia and Milton’s surprising marriage, why Uche is so unlikable, and much more!

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Brock Purdy Overreactions and Card Show Grail Pickups

Plus, Mike and Jesse break down the WWE-Panini lawsuit

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Howard Beck Joins ‘Real Ones,’ Damian Lillard’s Bucks Preseason Debut, and What Wemby’s Hybrid Play Style Means for the NBA Big Man

Plus, the guys talk about the new era of star player empowerment

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more

What ‘Loki’ Could Have Been. Plus, ‘The Gold’ Season Finale.

Chris and Andy talk about the second episode of ‘Loki’ Season 2 and what the show could have looked like had it been more of a ‘Doctor Who’–style series

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Super Bowl Contenders Struggle, Top 10 NFL Prospects, and the Best CFB Win This Season With Todd McShay

Plus, the guys close it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo