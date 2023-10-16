 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First Impressions of ‘Spider-Man 2’ and Revisiting ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ and ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’

Ben and Jess are here to tell you everything you need to know ahead of the latest Spider-Man game!

By Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Insomniac Games


Ben and Jess are back, and they are getting us ready for the highly anticipated Spider-Man 2! They got the game early, so they provide their spoiler-free first impressions of the game. Then, they revisit Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales (15:30). They talk about what made those games good, what you need to know from those games heading into Spider-Man 2, and more.

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

