 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wendy Zukerman on ‘Science Vs.’

Larry talks with science journalist Wendy Zukerman about creating a science program that searches to use delight and humor to teach people about the world around them

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air


Larry is joined by science journalist Wendy Zukerman to discuss her podcast Science Vs. They begin their conversation by discussing the inspiration and motivations behind creating a science program that searches to use delight and humor to teach people about the world around them. Next, they dive into the ongoing debate about climate change in both Australia and the U.S, and how the global pandemic has shaped society’s relationship with mental health (12:16). After the break, they pit science vs. spirituality and take a look at the obstacles that arise when attempting to combat conspiracy theories and myths with facts (38:25). Finally, Wendy and Larry go through the Science Vs. catalog and discuss the important lessons that were learned from some of the show’s most intriguing episodes (52:22).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Wendy Zukerman|
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

‘House of Villains’ Premiere With Jonny Fairplay

Johnny Bananas and Jonny Fairplay discuss what makes this such an incredible show and discuss shenanigans

By Johnny Bananas

Aaron Rodgers Gets Paid, a Braves Clubhouse Controversy, and the Long-Form “Nobody Believed in Us!” Club With Jason Gay

Plus, Bryan and Jason discuss Pat McAfee reportedly paying Aaron Rodgers for his weekly show appearances, the prospect of the NFL buying a TV network like ABC, and more

By Bryan Curtis

The Big Question About John Cena That NO ONE Is Asking! Plus, Carlito Talks WWE Return, Bad Bunny, and Ric Flair Memories.

Peter also talks LA Knight’s recent run, the crew’s differing takes on AEW, the ongoing situation in the Middle East, and more

By Peter Rosenberg

Our Favorite MCU Memories and Moments

To celebrate Joanna Robinson’s new book, ‘MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios,’ we assembled our own team of Ringer Avengers to relive their favorite moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Mary Cosby on ‘WWHL!’ Plus ‘New York,’ ‘Salt Lake City,’ and ‘Southern Charm.’

Rachel, Jodi, and Zack talk recent news in Bravo reality TV

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

Chiefs’ Unexpected Secret Weapon and 15 Years of RedZone With Scott Hanson. Plus, the Police Drummer Stewart Copeland.

Russillo breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Denver Broncos and explains why the Chiefs defense is their secret weapon. Then the Police drummer Stewart Copeland comes on to share his musical background, stories about meeting Sting, and more from his new book.

By Ryen Russillo