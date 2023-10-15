Wendy Zukerman on ‘Science Vs.’



Larry is joined by science journalist Wendy Zukerman to discuss her podcast Science Vs. They begin their conversation by discussing the inspiration and motivations behind creating a science program that searches to use delight and humor to teach people about the world around them. Next, they dive into the ongoing debate about climate change in both Australia and the U.S, and how the global pandemic has shaped society’s relationship with mental health (12:16). After the break, they pit science vs. spirituality and take a look at the obstacles that arise when attempting to combat conspiracy theories and myths with facts (38:25). Finally, Wendy and Larry go through the Science Vs. catalog and discuss the important lessons that were learned from some of the show’s most intriguing episodes (52:22).

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Wendy Zukerman|

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS