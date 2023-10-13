The Big Question About John Cena That NO ONE Is Asking! Plus, Carlito Talks WWE Return, Bad Bunny, and Ric Flair Memories.

Rosenberg flies solo, opening the mailbag to a flurry of questions about John Cena’s career development, LA Knight’s recent run, the crew’s differing takes on AEW, and the ongoing situation in the Middle East. Plus, Rosenberg talks about Tony Khan declaring “victory” over WWE earlier this week. Then, fan favorite Carlito joins the Friday Something (37:40) to talk about his 13-year layoff from WWE, whether he thought he’d ever return to the ring, how he started in pro wrestling, some of the legends he’s crossed paths with, and so much more.
Stay maj.
Host: Peter Rosenberg
Guest: Carlito
Producer: Troy Farkas
