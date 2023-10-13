Asking a Doctor Why Premier League Injuries Are on the Rise



James Allcott sits down with Alex Moneypenny (@AMonFootball) from The Different Knock, Harry Brooks (@hbrooks_coach) and Dr. Rajpol Brar (@3cbPerformance) to discuss: Why are there so many injuries this season? Are injuries on the rise and are there any specific reasons as to why this is? The quartet also look at who are the golden talents we’ve lost to career ruining injuries and why we may be set to lose more talents if things continue like they are…

Host: James Allcott

Guests: Alex Moneypenny, Harry Brooks and Dr. Rajpol Brar

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

