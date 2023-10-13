 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Asking a Doctor Why Premier League Injuries Are on the Rise

The guys also look at who are the golden talents we’ve lost to career-ruining injuries and why we may be set to lose more talents if things continue like they are

By James Lawrence Allcott
Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images


James Allcott sits down with Alex Moneypenny (@AMonFootball) from The Different Knock, Harry Brooks (@hbrooks_coach) and Dr. Rajpol Brar (@3cbPerformance) to discuss: Why are there so many injuries this season? Are injuries on the rise and are there any specific reasons as to why this is? The quartet also look at who are the golden talents we’ve lost to career ruining injuries and why we may be set to lose more talents if things continue like they are…

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Alex Moneypenny, Harry Brooks and Dr. Rajpol Brar
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

