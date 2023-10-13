 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why We Need Sex Scenes in Movies and ‘Fair Play’

Writer-director Chloe Domont discusses her debut feature, ‘Fair Play,’ as well as the process of having a movie acquired out of Sundance, and more!

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
StudioCanal


Sean and Amanda review a trio of moviesFair Play (1:00), The Royal Hotel (30:00), and Cat Person (40:00)—before having a wider conversation about the current role of sex in cinema (52:00). Then, Sean is joined by Fair Play writer-director Chloe Domont to discuss her debut feature, the process of having a movie acquired out of Sundance, and the kinds of projects she’s interested in tackling next (1:20:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Chloe Domont
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

Inside the Trial of Sam Bankman-Fried

SBF is facing charges that could put him away for decades. What’s happening at the trial? Does he have any chance of winning? And more queries to come.

By Derek Thompson

‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 3 Recaps

Juliet and special guest Jodi Walker discuss all the happenings on both ‘The Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

By Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker

“Going to Work After Winning a Billion”

Jason discusses how the Bears need to take advantage of a winnable game before discussing the Bulls’ preseason victory over the Denver Nuggets

By Jason Goff
In this photo illustration, the hand of a woman holds a...
Play

Flavored Vodka

Rachel Khong and Priya Krishna join to dabble in the dark arts of flavored vodka

By Chris Ying

The Phillies Advance to the NLCS for the Second Straight Year!

Sheil gives his five big takeaways from the NLDS and looks forward to the NLCS

By Sheil Kapadia

Asking a Doctor Why Premier League Injuries Are on the Rise

The guys also look at who are the golden talents we’ve lost to career-ruining injuries and why we may be set to lose more talents if things continue like they are

By James Lawrence Allcott