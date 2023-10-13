Why We Need Sex Scenes in Movies and ‘Fair Play’

Sean and Amanda review a trio of movies—Fair Play (1:00), The Royal Hotel (30:00), and Cat Person (40:00)—before having a wider conversation about the current role of sex in cinema (52:00). Then, Sean is joined by Fair Play writer-director Chloe Domont to discuss her debut feature, the process of having a movie acquired out of Sundance, and the kinds of projects she’s interested in tackling next (1:20:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Chloe Domont
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner
