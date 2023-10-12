 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This One Is About Eden Hazard

Musa and Ryan discuss what Hazard was like as a player and where he ranks among some of the best the Premier League has ever seen

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Belgium v Austria: Group F - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with an impromptu discussion about a terribly distressing week for many around the world away from football, before moving on to something more light and football related. They chat about Eden Hazard’s announcement that he is retiring from football, aged just 32, following his departure from Real Madrid last season (07:21). They discuss what he was like as a player and where he ranks among some of the best the Premier League has ever seen.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Jonathan Fisher

