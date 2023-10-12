The ‘Singles’ Soundtrack With Sean Fennessey



In addition to being a gorgeous rom-com, the movie Singles also ended up preserving the Seattle music scene of the early ’90s in film amber. Cameron Crowe’s homage of vignettes to his adopted home brought together now-iconic artists like Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Chris Cornell and Soundgarden, and Mudhoney. Whether the artists thought the project was a good idea or not varied, but the results were undeniable. To top it off, Paul Westerberg was airlifted in from Minneapolis to tie it all together, and the result is one of the most undeniably important compilations of the decade. Sean Fennessey joins us this week to talk about the Singles soundtrack.

