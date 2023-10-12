 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The ‘Singles’ Soundtrack With Sean Fennessey

Yasi and Sean talk Cameron Crowe’s homage of vignettes to his adopted home, which brought together now-iconic artists like Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Chris Cornell and Soundgarden, and Mudhoney

By Yasi Salek and Sean Fennessey
Warner Bros.


In addition to being a gorgeous rom-com, the movie Singles also ended up preserving the Seattle music scene of the early ’90s in film amber. Cameron Crowe’s homage of vignettes to his adopted home brought together now-iconic artists like Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Chris Cornell and Soundgarden, and Mudhoney. Whether the artists thought the project was a good idea or not varied, but the results were undeniable. To top it off, Paul Westerberg was airlifted in from Minneapolis to tie it all together, and the result is one of the most undeniably important compilations of the decade. Sean Fennessey joins us this week to talk about the Singles soundtrack.

Follow Sean Fennessey on Twitter @seanfennessey

Listen to the Singles Soundtrack HERE

Buy tickets for the Bandsplain x 60 Songs That Explain the ‘90s live event in Los Angeles on 11/16 HERE.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Sean Fennessey
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Audio Editor: Adrian Bridges
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Bethany Cosentino

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Music

The Latest

‘Survivor’ Season 45, Episode 3

Chanelle Howell from ‘Survivor’ Season 42 joins to recap the thrilling third episode of ‘Survivor’ Season 45

By Riley McAtee and Tyson Apostol
Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings
Play

Dave’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Experience, Revisiting London, and PFFW: Kansas City Vs. Denver

Chris and Dave both drop their upset picks of the week, including a massive sandwich mismatch between NYC and Buffalo

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Every Shot Counts’ With Carlos Boozer

Bakari and Boozer also dig into the NBA’s most underrated players, having Kobe and LeBron as teammates, and the state of college basketball as a father of blue-chip recruits

By Bakari Sellers

Broncos-Chiefs Preview, Best College Games of the Week, and Dodgers Are Eliminated

Cousin Sal and the D3 dive into the Thursday night matchup between the Broncos and Chiefs, they preview the best college football games of the weekend, and close things out with Sharp Tank

By Cousin Sal Iacono

The Worst Superhero in the MCU—Live!

The pod is live (!) from City Winery Grand Central to choose the worst superhero in the MCU: Vision, Hawkeye, Tony Stark, or Star-Lord

By Dave Gonzales and Joanna Robinson

The Republicans Kind of, Sort of, Pick a Speaker

Tara and Abby Livingston take a look at how Steve Scalise’s nomination has divided the Republican Party

By Tara Palmeri