Attaboy, Bryce Harper! Phillies Beat Braves in Game 3 of NLDS

Possible close-out game coming up Thursday at CBP

By Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


The Phillies returned to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of their NLDS and destroyed the Braves, 10-2, thanks to two Bryce Harper home runs and staredowns. Sheil gives his five biggest takeaways from the game, and previews Thursday night’s possible close-out at CBP.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

Subscribe: Spotify

