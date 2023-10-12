Attaboy, Bryce Harper! Phillies Beat Braves in Game 3 of NLDS



The Phillies returned to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of their NLDS and destroyed the Braves, 10-2, thanks to two Bryce Harper home runs and staredowns. Sheil gives his five biggest takeaways from the game, and previews Thursday night’s possible close-out at CBP.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

