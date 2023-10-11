Who Won the Tuesday Night Showdown: AEW or NXT?



Everyone wish Khal a happy birthday! This week, we have a stacked show as Ben, Khal, and Brian get into the top headlines, including:

Bully Ray said the Rock is a bigger headliner than Cody Rhodes (4:37)

John Cena said his final match is “on the horizon” (22:17)

Ric Flair said that if Charlotte Flair broke his record, it would be the biggest thing in pro wrestling history (32:40)

‌Afterward, they discuss AEW Title Tuesday, which went head-to-head with NXT (51:03). Later in the segment, the Masked Man himself, David Shoemaker, joins the show to share his thoughts on the action-packed night (73:07).For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Guest: David Shoemaker

Producer: Brian H. Waters

