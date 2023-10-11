The Remaining Defining Fixtures of 2023

James Allcott sits down with Alex Moneypenny (@AMonFootball) from The Different Knock, and Harry Brooks (@hbrooks_coach) to settle the debate around Tottenham and their “title charge”. The trio also dive deep into the remaining fixtures of 2023, including Manchester United’s ‘Hell Month’, Tottenham’s lovely run, Bournemouth’s Gary O’Neill derby, and Chelsea’s nightmare fixture list. The trio also look at why the bottom three could make the Premier League even stronger next season and why this will be a game-changer for Wolves, Nottingham Forest, and Everton.

Host: James Allcott

Guests: Alex Moneypenny and Harry Brooks

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

