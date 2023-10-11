 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Remaining Defining Fixtures of 2023

James sits down with Alex Moneypenny and Harry Brooks to dive deep into Manchester United’s ‘Hell Month’, Tottenham’s lovely run, Bournemouth’s Gary O’Neill derby, and Chelsea’s nightmare fixture list

By James Lawrence Allcott

James Allcott sits down with Alex Moneypenny (@AMonFootball) from The Different Knock, and Harry Brooks (@hbrooks_coach) to settle the debate around Tottenham and their “title charge”. The trio also dive deep into the remaining fixtures of 2023, including Manchester United’s ‘Hell Month’, Tottenham’s lovely run, Bournemouth’s Gary O’Neill derby, and Chelsea’s nightmare fixture list. The trio also look at why the bottom three could make the Premier League even stronger next season and why this will be a game-changer for Wolves, Nottingham Forest, and Everton.

Host: James Allcott
Guests: Alex Moneypenny and Harry Brooks
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

