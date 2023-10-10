 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

S11E3: “Bodysnatchers” by Radiohead

Our season-long dissection of Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ continues with its second track, “Bodysnatchers”—an adrenaline-fueled romp that explores the phenomenon of feeling disconnected from your own body

By Cole Cuchna
Radiohead Perform At Victoria Park Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images


Our season-long dissection of Radiohead’s In Rainbows continues with its second track, “Bodysnatchers”—an adrenaline-fueled romp that explores the phenomenon of feeling disconnected from your own body.

Host/Writer/EP: Cole Cuchna
Additional Analysis: Dr. Brad Osborn
Audio Editing: Kevin Pooler
Song Recreations: Andrew Atwood
Theme Music: Birocratic

