S11E3: “Bodysnatchers” by Radiohead

Our season-long dissection of Radiohead’s In Rainbows continues with its second track, “Bodysnatchers”—an adrenaline-fueled romp that explores the phenomenon of feeling disconnected from your own body.
Host/Writer/EP: Cole Cuchna
Additional Analysis: Dr. Brad Osborn
Audio Editing: Kevin Pooler
Song Recreations: Andrew Atwood
Theme Music: Birocratic
