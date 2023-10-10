 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wemby Vs. Chet, Loaded Suns, Bleak Mavs, and More Early Preseason Takeaways

Verno and KOC discuss their excitement for the upcoming season after watching Victor Wembanyama battle Chet Holmgren in the San Antonio Spurs’ preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss their excitement for the upcoming season after watching Victor Wembanyama battle Chet Holmgren in the Spurs’ preseason opener against the Thunder (01:32). The Suns defeated the Pistons in their first preseason game, and the guys debate just how potent the Suns offense could be and discuss all the obstacles that Monty Williams will face as he tries to turn the Pistons around (20:00). The guys discuss how Jrue Holiday came off the bench, Kristaps Porzingis’s Celtics debut, and Chris Paul’s unnatural feel with the Warriors (31:54). Also, without Kyrie Irving, the Mavs roster looks very bleak (43:05).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com! Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

