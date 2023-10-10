Wemby Vs. Chet, Loaded Suns, Bleak Mavs, and More Early Preseason Takeaways



Verno and KOC discuss their excitement for the upcoming season after watching Victor Wembanyama battle Chet Holmgren in the Spurs’ preseason opener against the Thunder (01:32). The Suns defeated the Pistons in their first preseason game, and the guys debate just how potent the Suns offense could be and discuss all the obstacles that Monty Williams will face as he tries to turn the Pistons around (20:00). The guys discuss how Jrue Holiday came off the bench, Kristaps Porzingis’s Celtics debut, and Chris Paul’s unnatural feel with the Warriors (31:54). Also, without Kyrie Irving, the Mavs roster looks very bleak (43:05).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

