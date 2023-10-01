Breaking Down Jrue to Boston, the Bright-Future Blazers, and the Sphere



After being included in the trade for Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday is on the move once again as the Celtics acquire him from the Blazers for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, and multiple picks (01:58). Verno and KOC debate how this affects the Celtics, as the move depletes their depth and adds pressure on Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. Despite the overall haul that the Blazers got for Dame, the guys discuss how they could still make more moves and why the future is bright in Portland (25:27). Also, KOC shares his experience attending the U2 concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas (45:42).

