 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking Down Jrue to Boston, the Bright-Future Blazers, and the Sphere

Verno and KOC discuss how this trade will affect the Celtics, and KOC shares his experience at the U2 concert

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Three Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images


After being included in the trade for Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday is on the move once again as the Celtics acquire him from the Blazers for Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, and multiple picks (01:58). Verno and KOC debate how this affects the Celtics, as the move depletes their depth and adds pressure on Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. Despite the overall haul that the Blazers got for Dame, the guys discuss how they could still make more moves and why the future is bright in Portland (25:27). Also, KOC shares his experience attending the U2 concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas (45:42).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

The 2023 Ryder Cup Ended With Hats Off to the Euros—and Questions for the Americans

The Europeans leave Rome with a 16.5-to-11.5 win, a sense of camaraderie, and a splendid captain in Luke Donald. The U.S. side leaves with … well, who knows?

By Elizabeth Nelson

2023 Ryder Cup Recap: Team Europe Cruises to Win Over U.S. Team

House and Hubbard break down everything that happened at the competition, including Rory McIlroy’s exchange with Joe LaCava

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

The Jrue Holiday Trade Just Shook Up the NBA Again

Just days after Damian Lillard was sent to Milwaukee, the former Bucks guard is now headed to Boston, upping the NBA’s offseason arms race and setting up a potential must-see showdown

By Zach Kram

The Definitive Guide to All Things Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Whether you’re a football fan, a Swiftie, or both, this helpful glossary will tell you everything you need to know about the budding relationship between Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, and Taylor Swift, the world’s biggest pop star

By Nora Princiotti
Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports
Play

Why Ancelotti’s Defining Era Continues to Redefine Football

James Allcott is rejoined by Carlo Ancelotti and AC Milan expert Dev Bajwa

By James Lawrence Allcott

We Respond to the ‘Potomac’ Trailer, Plus ‘Southern Charm,’ ‘Orange County,’ ‘New York,’ and ‘Salt Lake City’

Rachel, Jodie, and Zack talk recent Bravo episodes and new trailer releases!

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker