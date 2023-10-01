2023 Ryder Cup Recap: Team Europe Cruises to Win Over U.S. Team



House and Hubbard offer their takeaways from this year’s Ryder Cup, including Team Europe’s convincing win over the U.S. Team, what went right and what went wrong for both, and the hat controversy with Patrick Cantlay (01:56). Then, they try to make sense of the exchange between Rory McIlroy and caddie Joe LaCava, discuss their issues with NBC’s coverage of the event, and explain who they think the future players at this event will be (33:12).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Producers: Eduardo Ocampo and Tucker Tashjian

