Paolo Banchero and Coaching Young Players. Plus, Do We Believe Their Raps?

Logan and Raja discuss how coaching tactics are approached for younger teams and the importance of a strong relationship between the coaching staff and their rookies (5:00). Next, Raja explains why having a veteran in the locker room for a young team is invaluable (16:00). Later, the guys introduce a new segment called, “Do We Believe Their Raps?,” where they debate which of the league’s top teams are legit and which ones aren’t (32:00).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
