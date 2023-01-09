 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Paolo Banchero and Coaching Young Players. Plus, Do We Believe Their Raps?

Logan and Raja break down the relationships between coaching staff and their rookies

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Orlando Magic v Golden State Warriors Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Logan and Raja discuss how coaching tactics are approached for younger teams and the importance of a strong relationship between the coaching staff and their rookies (5:00). Next, Raja explains why having a veteran in the locker room for a young team is invaluable (16:00). Later, the guys introduce a new segment called, “Do We Believe Their Raps?,” where they debate which of the league’s top teams are legit and which ones aren’t (32:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

The College-to-NFL Coaching Pipeline Has Gone Dry

Coaching in college and coaching in the pros require two different sets of skills. Kliff Kingsbury’s failure in Arizona is just the latest example.

By Ben Solak

Dave Chang Goes to Costco and Unraveling the Truffle Conundrum

Plus, Dave and Chris discuss Domino’s Pizza, food health and safety standards, and tikka masala

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Bale Retires, Le Graët Beefs With Zidane, and Barcelona Suffer Against Atleti

Plus, discussing the Roma, Napoli, and Villarreal matches

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

CFP Final Props

JJ, Austin, and Rodger pick their best props for the national championship game, featuring TCU and Georgia

By John Jastremski, Austin Gayle, and 1 more

Would You Buy WWE or the New York Knicks? Plus, ‘WrestleMania’ Breaks All-Time Gate Record.

Plus, David and Kaz discuss Vince McMahon returning to the WWE board of directors and ’WrestleMania’ breaking the all-time gate record

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Did Rodgers Just Retire? Unlikely NFC Playoff QBs and Chicago’s No. 1 Pick With Damien Woody

Ryen and Damien also discuss Daniel Jones’s impact on the Giants, why the Bengals are Damien’s favorite AFC contender, and what to make of the Chargers

By Ryen Russillo