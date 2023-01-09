 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bale Retires, Le Graët Beefs With Zidane, and Barcelona Suffer Against Atleti

Plus, discussing the Roma, Napoli, and Villarreal matches

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Wales v England -World Cup Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan recorded a bit later on Monday, just after the news of Gareth Bale’s retirement broke, so they begin by reacting to the news and discussing his career (05:09). There’s some chat about the pushback against Noël Le Graët’s comments on Zinedine Zidane (13:16), a Mourinho-less Roma’s late equalizer at San Siro, and a win for Napoli at the top of Serie A (25:02). Plus, Barcelona suffered against Atleti, and Villarreal beat Real Madrid in La Liga (30:21).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

