Bale Retires, Le Graët Beefs With Zidane, and Barcelona Suffer Against Atleti

Musa and Ryan recorded a bit later on Monday, just after the news of Gareth Bale’s retirement broke, so they begin by reacting to the news and discussing his career (05:09). There’s some chat about the pushback against Noël Le Graët’s comments on Zinedine Zidane (13:16), a Mourinho-less Roma’s late equalizer at San Siro, and a win for Napoli at the top of Serie A (25:02). Plus, Barcelona suffered against Atleti, and Villarreal beat Real Madrid in La Liga (30:21).
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
