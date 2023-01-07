 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vince McMahon Wants Back In. What Happens Now?

Plus, “Evil Sam” Roberts stops by to explain why he’s in favor of McMahon’s return

By Peter Rosenberg and David Shoemaker

David Shoemaker of The Masked Man Show fame joins Rosenberg on the heels of yesterday’s news concerning Vince McMahon’s desire to return to WWE. On today’s episode, the guys discuss the ins and outs of McMahon’s proposal, what it means for WWE’s storytelling, whether he’s serious about selling the company once given back power, his motivation for coming back, and more.

Plus, “Evil Sam” Roberts stops by to explain why he’s in favor of McMahon’s return (38:44).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and David Shoemaker
Producers: Troy Farkas and Brian H. Waters

