 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What’s Behind the Recent Burst of Historic NBA Stat Lines?

Plus, Sam Amick returns to discuss the “wonky” Western Conference

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Phoenix Suns v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are back to discuss the NBA’s recent barrage of historic individual scoring performances and the reasons they’re happening so consistently (1:02). Later, Sam Amick, senior writer for The Athletic, returns to the show to talk about the Suns’ struggles (23:50), the Mavericks’ exceeding expectations (45:09), and the Nuggets’ chances at a title run this season (57:45). They wrap up with a brief update on the Atlanta Hawks situation (62:12).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

The 2023 Black List and the Original Screenwriting Recession

Franklin Leonard joins to discuss the value of a good script in Hollywood

By Matthew Belloni

The Humiliation of Kevin McCarthy With Jonathan Martin

Bakari and Jonathan also talk about the dilemma facing democrats in 2024 and five political predictions for the new year

By Bakari Sellers

Joel Embiid Is Running for MVP Again and State of the Eastern Conference

Chris and Raheem also discuss how much James Harden is actually considering a Houston return and Tyrese Maxey appearing to return to form after being out

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Mercedes Moné Debuts at ‘Wrestle Kingdom 17,’ Plus Has John Cena Hit Nostalgia Mode?

Also: Bryan Danielson’s path to challenging MJF for the AEW World Title and is Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay already the Match of the Year?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

NFL Week 18 Preview With Mina Kimes

Mina and Kevin also talk about the rumors that Jim Harbaugh could be making a return to the NFL and what Mina is bad at

By Kevin Clark

How the Loan System Really Works! Transfer Window Open!

The guys talk about what really happens on loan, how it works, who pays the wages, and what happens when a loan goes wrong

By Ben Foster