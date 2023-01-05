What’s Behind the Recent Burst of Historic NBA Stat Lines?



Logan and Raja are back to discuss the NBA’s recent barrage of historic individual scoring performances and the reasons they’re happening so consistently (1:02). Later, Sam Amick, senior writer for The Athletic, returns to the show to talk about the Suns’ struggles (23:50), the Mavericks’ exceeding expectations (45:09), and the Nuggets’ chances at a title run this season (57:45). They wrap up with a brief update on the Atlanta Hawks situation (62:12).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS