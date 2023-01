Bakari Sellers is joined by Politico’s senior political columnist Jonathan Martin to explain the congressional confusion (1:54), and if not Mike McCarthy as speaker of the House, then who (5:11)? Plus, the dilemma facing democrats in 2024 (11:44) and five political predictions for the new year (17:59).

Host: Bakari Sellers

Guest: Jonathan Martin

Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.

Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

