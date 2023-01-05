Mercedes Moné Debuts at ‘Wrestle Kingdom 17,’ Plus Has John Cena Hit Nostalgia Mode?



Dave and Kaz are back in the new year and discuss the following:

Mercedes Moné’s (formerly known as Sasha Banks) debut at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom (8:30)

Quick break for more wrestling impressions (21:42)

Whether or not John Cena is the greatest WWE superstar of all time (24:01)

Bryan Danielson’s path to challenging MJF for the AEW World Title (38:24)

Is Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Match of the Year already? (46:10)

Solo Sikoa being the next head of the table (51:17)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS