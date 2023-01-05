 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mercedes Moné Debuts at ‘Wrestle Kingdom 17,’ Plus Has John Cena Hit Nostalgia Mode?

Also: Bryan Danielson’s path to challenging MJF for the AEW World Title and is Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay already the Match of the Year?

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Twitter: @mercedesvarnado


Dave and Kaz are back in the new year and discuss the following:

Mercedes Moné’s (formerly known as Sasha Banks) debut at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom (8:30)

Quick break for more wrestling impressions (21:42)

Whether or not John Cena is the greatest WWE superstar of all time (24:01)

Bryan Danielson’s path to challenging MJF for the AEW World Title (38:24)

Is Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Match of the Year already? (46:10)

Solo Sikoa being the next head of the table (51:17)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters

