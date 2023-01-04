Tanking Teams, Scoot’s Poster, and Malibu’s Finest Prospect



KOC and J. Kyle Mann begin the show by discussing Scoot Henderson’s return from injury as well as his current draft stock and what he needs to do to solidify himself as the no. 2 prospect in this year’s draft (03:08). The guys discuss what stood out from Victor Wembanyama’s play in the past week, as well as his performance in the 3-point shootout in the French All-Star game (15:30). Next, the guys look at five potential teams that could tank and debate if they should push for the playoffs, sniff around the league for trades, or completely blow it up.

(30:10) - Jazz

(38:45) - Raptors

(48:40) - Bulls

(54:13) - Wizards

(58:00) - Hawks

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez

Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

