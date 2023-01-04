 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tanking Teams, Scoot’s Poster, and Malibu’s Finest Prospect

Plus, the latest Victor Wembanyama update

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images


KOC and J. Kyle Mann begin the show by discussing Scoot Henderson’s return from injury as well as his current draft stock and what he needs to do to solidify himself as the no. 2 prospect in this year’s draft (03:08). The guys discuss what stood out from Victor Wembanyama’s play in the past week, as well as his performance in the 3-point shootout in the French All-Star game (15:30). Next, the guys look at five potential teams that could tank and debate if they should push for the playoffs, sniff around the league for trades, or completely blow it up.

(30:10) - Jazz
(38:45) - Raptors
(48:40) - Bulls
(54:13) - Wizards
(58:00) - Hawks

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In NBA Draft

The Latest

2023 Season Story Lines, and Previewing the First Elevated Event at Kapalua

Plus, talking about how important this year is for LIV

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Teams Surging and Slumping into the New Year

Plus, talking Luka Doncic’s MVP-caliber season, and what’s next for the Timberwolves

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

What We Saw Over Break, and Midnight Predictions for 2023

Plus, a spoiler-filled discussion of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

By Jomi Adeniran, Van Lathan, and 1 more

The 2023 Economy FAQ: Is Recession Inevitable? Will Housing Crash? Can Tech Recover?

Michael Batnick and Ben Carlson joins to discuss the topsy-turvy 2022 economy and this year’s markets

By Derek Thompson

‘The Circle’ Season 5, Episodes 5-8

Jomi and Zack break down the Netflix series

By Jomi Adeniran

Damar Hamlin Discussion With Domonique Foxworth

Ryen and Domonique also talk about what it’s like to be a teammate of a player who suffers a life-threatening injury, wrestling with how to talk about tragedy, big-picture questions surrounding the NFLPA, and player safety

By Ryen Russillo