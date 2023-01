House and Hubbard are back, and they preview a bunch of golf story lines to look for this season. They talk about how important this year is for LIV, if there’s now added significance to major tournaments, who has a chance to win a major, and more. Then, they preview the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first elevated event of the season (44:14).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

